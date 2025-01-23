Oceania Allura says Ahoy to Jacques Restaurant

SINGAPORE, 24 January 2025: Oceania Cruises, a culinary-themed cruises specialist, will install its signature French restaurant, Jacques, onboard its newest ship, Allura, which launches in mid-July.

Named after chef Jacques Pépin, the founding father of Oceania Cruises’ culinary philosophy and the line’s first-ever Executive Culinary Director, the restaurant is already onboard Oceania Cruises’ ships Marina and Riviera. In addition, Jacques will make its debut aboard Vista, Allura’s sister ship, in October 2025.

Chef Jacques Pépin, the founding father of Oceania Cruises’ culinary philosophy and the line’s first-ever Executive Culinary Director.

Oceania Cruises President Frank A Del Rio said: “Our beautiful new ship, Allura, represents Oceania Cruises’ dazzling future but also honours our history. The addition of Jacques to her and her sister, Vista, is a wonderful tangible example of this, celebrating our heritage, our heartfelt passion for food, while always looking ahead to what’s on the horizon.”