Qatar boosts flights to the Americas

DOHA, Qatar, 24 January 2025: Qatar Airways confirmed Wednesday its latest expansion in the Americas, launching two new weekly flights on Wednesdays and Sundays starting early summer 2025.

These flights will connect Hamad International Airport (DOH) in Doha to Bogotá El Dorado International Airport (BOG) in Colombia and then continue to Caracas Simon Bolivar International Airport (CCS) in Venezuela. The return flight from Caracas will operate nonstop to Doha.

This new service makes Qatar Airways the first and only airline to offer direct flights from the Middle East to Colombia and the only Middle Eastern carrier operating in Venezuela. With the addition of Bogotá and Caracas, Qatar Airways expands its Americas network to 16 destinations, joining cities such as Dallas, Miami, New York City, São Paulo, and Toronto. The airline will deploy Boeing 777-200LR aircraft on the routes configured with 42 business class and 234 economy class seats.

Qatar Airways Group Chief Executive Officer Engr Badr Mohammed Al-Meer said: “The launch of flights to Bogotá and Caracas marks a transformative moment for Qatar Airways and for travellers to South America. As the first airline to offer nonstop service from the Middle East to Colombia and the only Middle Eastern carrier flying to Venezuela, we are creating new opportunities to connect people, cultures, and commerce.”

Flights will be on sale shortly.