BANGKOK, 9 December 2024: Now live onboard flights to 140 destinations, Emirates has launched a new collaboration with Spotify – the world’s most popular audio-streaming subscription service. Offering customers a wide array of podcasts and playlists in the sky, Spotify can be enjoyed by all customers on their personal inflight entertainment seatback system, ice.

Catering to Emirates’ global customer base, the curated content from Spotify will include a range of popular music playlists and top podcasts in English, Portuguese, Tagalog and German, with more languages, including Spanish and Hindi, to be added in 2025. New podcasts and music will be added regularly to complement Emirates’ existing library of more than 3500 hours of global music and thought-provoking conversations.

Access to top Spotify podcasts

Emirates’ customers can now explore Spotify’s diverse podcast library with over 140 episodes of business, sports, entertainment and true crime, featuring voices of renowned personalities such as What Now? with Trevor Noah – as the comedian has candid conversations with celebrities and thought leaders, The Bill Simmons Podcast – sports and pop culture discussions with notable guests like Tom Hanks, Adam Sandler and Larry David, Case 63—an acclaimed scripted podcast known for its immersive storytelling, and The Journal -a dedicated podcast about money, business, and power, from Spotify and The Wall Street Journal.

Spotify’s signature playlists for Emirates

Ensuring Emirates’ customers have a personalised travel experience, there’s a playlist for fans of every music genre and era. Spotify’s most popular playlists are presented in the form of mixtapes curated by Spotify’s editorial experts, like the RapCaviar Mixtape – featuring the latest hip-hop, the vibrant Viva Latino Mixtape, throwback All Out 90s Mixtape and the popular Arabic Classics Mixtape and Jazz Classics Mixtape.

Spotify is the latest addition to Emirates’ renowned and multi-award-winning inflight entertainment system ice. With more than 6,500 channels of on-demand entertainment in more than 40 languages – there’s something for everyone to enjoy. Customers can access more than 4,000 hours of movies and TV channels, up to 3,500 hours of music and podcasts, more than 2,000 Hollywood and internationally acclaimed movies, 250 dedicated kids and family channels and hundreds of TV series and full box sets including the latest shows from Paramount+, HBO Max, Discovery+, BBC, Bloomberg Originals and Shahid. Emirates is also regularly lauded for its inflight connectivity experience, where all customers can access some form of free Wi-Fi inflight, as Emirates Skywards members.

