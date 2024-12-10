Friends Travel Vietnam partners with TA Network

SINGAPORE, 11 December 2024: Friends Travel Vietnam (FTV), a Hanoi-based tour operator specialising in authentic local experiences, partners with Trip Affiliates Network (TA Network) to adopt TA’s Toursuite platform.

This collaboration aims to enhance operational efficiencies and elevate customer service by integrating innovative travel management functions within a unified system.

Friends Travel Vietnam: (Left) Managing Director Jessica Thao.

TA Networks’ Toursuite solutions offer product creation, pricing, booking, and customer management tools, enabling Friends Travel Vietnam to streamline operations and provide personalised services.

Real-time updates on availability and pricing empower customers to make informed decisions promptly, while automated booking processes minimise errors and delays. Additionally, the platform’s flexibility allows for creating tailor-made itineraries that cater to specific interests and preferences.

FTV Managing Director Jessica Thao stated: “By adopting Trip Affiliates Network’s B2B solutions, we are positioning ourselves at the forefront of Vietnam’s travel industry, ready to meet the demands of a rapidly evolving market. This will only strengthen our operational capabilities and align with our commitment to providing exceptional travel experiences in one of Southeast Asia’s most captivating destinations.”

TA Network Managing partner Josef Foo added: “With digitalisation, FTV can now manage its inventory more efficiently, automate routine tasks, and provide real-time availability and pricing to its clients and partners. Joining TA Networks’ global ecosystem also opens new opportunities for FTV to collaborate with a global network of travel partners. With TA Network’s extensive B2B distribution channels, our partners can now offer their unique travel experiences to a broader audience, including international travel operators.”

This partnership underscores TA Networks’ commitment to building a viable network of partners in Vietnam to drive an expansion in leisure and business travel.

About Friends Travel Vietnam

Friends Travel is a licensed tour operator based in Hanoi that offers daily and private guided tours throughout Vietnam for groups and family tours.

About Trip Affiliates Network

Headquartered in Singapore, with offices in Indonesia, Vietnam and Thailand, Trip Affiliates Network provides FIT/group inbound and outbound turnkey solutions and add-on direct supplier connectivity services for travel agents, wholesalers and hotels.