BANGKOK, 9 December 2024: Centara Hotels & Resorts is bringing its prowess in family travel to the Maldives through its Mirage brand following its success in Thailand, Vietnam and Dubai.

Situated on a multi-island destination called The Atollia by Centara Hotels & Resorts, Mirage will be joined by Centara Grand Lagoon Maldives when it opens early next year, forming a two-island, one-destination experience.

Just opened, Centara Mirage Lagoon Maldives is an underwater world-themed resort with unique facilities and concepts, including a large water park and the country’s longest lazy river. The opening marks the first phase of The Atollia by Centara Hotels & Resorts and broadens the appeal of a destination more known for honeymoon retreats than family fun.

The results of a consumer survey of family travel preferences, commissioned by Centara, support the timing of the family-travel specialists’ expansion in the market, revealing that while there is a strong desire to travel to the Maldives as a family destination, it is perceived as high-cost and lacking in facilities.

Conducted by UK-based market research and polling company Survation (¹), the Family Travel in the Maldives survey found that the Maldives has many attractive factors for visitors, most notably the appeal of a “Once in a Lifetime” Experience (50%), the chance to Stay in Overwater or Beachfront Villas (38%), and Experience Local Culture (35%). Unfortunately, the majority of respondents (55%) said they were unlikely to consider the Maldives for their family vacation due to its perceived High Cost (67%), the Feeling of Being “Trapped” on a Small Island (20%), and concerns about Children Getting Bored (14%).

Centara Mirage Lagoon Maldives will endeavour to fill this gap by meeting guests’ requests for Warm, Family-friendly Hospitality (47%) and Water Parks (26%). The resort offers lagoon pools, mini atolls, slides and splash zones, where Uncle Octopus uses his tentacles to create the current for the 284-metre-long lazy river which traverses the length and breadth of the island. Survey respondents also called for Family-style Accommodation (37%), and the resort’s 145 beachfront or overwater rooms and villas are spacious and filled with tailored amenities, including outdoor terraces and bunk beds in every family room.

The resort is a wonderland for kids, serving up fantastical experiences designed to spark the imagination, thrill children, and delight their parents. Journey into a Stingray-themed playground, take a trip into the Nurture Zone featuring a wild orchid garden, dive into the sweet treats of the Willy Wonka-inspired Candy Spa for kids massages and teen treatments, or join Mr & Mrs Jellyfish at a choice of six restaurants and bars. All corners of the resort are designed to induce a Feeling of Relaxation (desired by 73% of respondents), Let Kids Learn About Different Cultures & Try New Cuisines (50%), and Bring the Family Closer Together (41%).

The Atollia by Centara Hotels & Resorts also plays host to Centara Grand Lagoon Maldives, a first-class resort experience defined by a true sense of space, tranquillity and privacy, which remains true to the sophisticated elegance of the brand and builds deep guest connections through a series of curated, personalised experiences. This includes the serenity of the SPA Cenvaree Retreat, sea-to-plate gastronomy and peaceful days simply spent relaxing by the pool or enjoying sports and marine activities.

Michael Henssler, Centara’s Chief Operating Officer, said: “Family travel is a core part of Centara’s DNA and has underpinned our style of Thai-inspired, heartfelt hospitality for more than 40 years. With the launch of Centara Mirage Lagoon Maldives, we are offering families an opportunity to experience family travel in this idyllic archipelago like never before. With our ‘two islands, one destination’ model, The Atollia by Centara Hotels & Resorts will be accessible and inspiring, creating an exciting new offering for the Maldivian tourism industry that meets the needs of holiday-makers.”

Centara Mirage Lagoon Maldives builds upon the award-winning Centara Mirage family resort concept, as well as Centara’s commitment to accessible hospitality. The world’s three other Centara Mirage resorts, located in Pattaya (Thailand), Mui Ne (Vietnam) and Dubai (UAE) – each of which is centred around a water park and tells its own story of adventure – have become hugely popular for their immersive concepts and intuitive amenities, which enable parents to unwind while their kids enjoy unforgettable experiences.

The Atollia by Centara Hotels & Resorts, located in the North Malé Atoll, 30 minutes by speedboat from the newly expanded Velana International Airport, will complement Centara’s two existing properties in the country: the nature-inspired Centara Grand Island Resort & Spa Maldives and the adult-only Centara Ras Fushi Resort & Spa Maldives.

Centara Mirage Lagoon Maldives is offering the ultimate family wonderland experience, with complimentary stays and meals for up to two children aged 15 and under, as well as free roundtrip speedboat transfers to and from Velana International Airport. An exclusive opening offer starts from THB 15,669 per room per night, and Centara is offering a complimentary return stay for guests who stay by 20 December 2024 for the same duration next year. An exclusive opening offer for the high-end Centara Grand Lagoon Maldives rates start from THB 33,516 per room per night. Rates quoted include service and taxes and may be subject to change.

(¹) Conducted for Centara by Survation, the UK-based market research and polling company, the “Family Travel in the Maldives” study was conducted from 25 – 28 October 2024.