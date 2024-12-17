Air India confirms 2015 network changes

GURUGRAM, 18 December 2024: Air India has confirmed significant updates this week scheduled for its international route network starting January 2025.

The changes will see Air India deploy its newest aircraft to key gateways in Southeast Asia and Europe, complementing the earlier deployment of its flagship A350 and B777 with upgraded cabin interiors on multiple US and UK routes.

Photo credit: Air India.

The updates also lead to optimised flight schedules for key international routes, offering greater flexibility to travellers and enabling seamless intercontinental travel between North America or Europe and Australia or Southeast Asia via Air India’s hubs in Delhi and Mumbai.

Retrofitted A320neo on Delhi-Bangkok route

Air India will deploy its retrofitted A320neo on all flights between Delhi and Bangkok from 16 January 2025. The retrofitted aircraft will feature fully refreshed interiors across three classes: Economy, premium economy, and business class.

Vista Stream, Air India’s complimentary wireless inflight entertainment (IFE) streaming service, is available on these aircraft. Travellers can access 1600 hours of rich entertainment content on their personal electronic devices.

Air India will also begin operating a fourth daily Delhi-Bangkok service from 1 January 2025, increasing from three times daily.

The new service leads to evenly spaced departures to and from Bangkok throughout the day. The increased frequency connects Bangkok to several destinations in North America and Europe via Air India’s hub in Delhi.

Travellers from New York, Chicago, Washington DC, Toronto, Vancouver, London Heathrow, Frankfurt, Paris, Milan, and Amsterdam can enjoy one-stop flights to Bangkok via the Delhi hub.

Air India deploys former Vistara A321neo and B787-9s

Delhi-Frankfurt and Mumbai-Frankfurt: Now operating on B787-9.

Delhi-Singapore: Once daily on B787-9 and twice daily on A321neo (from 1 January 2025).

Mumbai-Singapore: Twice daily on A321neo (from 01 January 2025).

This fleet deployment will provide the latest-generation cabin interiors, including fully flat beds in business class and the consistent availability of premium economy on these routes. Air India offers fully flat beds in business class on its single-aisle A321neo aircraft. These A321neo and B787-9 aircraft provide an inflight entertainment experience on HD screens across cabins and WiFi internet connectivity on board.

Delhi or Mumbai can also connect travellers to and from Singapore to destinations in the UK, Canada, and Europe.

Optimised schedules for long-haul flights

Effective 1 February 2025, Air India has optimised the schedule of its flights on the Delhi-Frankfurt and Delhi-Paris routes. The new flight times offer daytime and nighttime departures on each route in both directions.

Air India has also retimed its daily flights on Delhi-Sydney and Delhi-Melbourne routes to enable two-way connectivity between Europe and Australia or points in Southeast Asia via Delhi.

Travellers from London, Paris, and Frankfurt can now take one-stop connections to Sydney and Melbourne in Australia and points like Bangkok, Singapore, Kuala Lumpur, and Ho Chi Minh City in Southeast Asia via Delhi.