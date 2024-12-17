NEOS charters land in Phuket

PHUKET, 18 December 2024: The Tourism Authority of Thailand welcomed NEOS Air’s first Ostrava-Phuket charter flight last week, organised by Čedok, a Czech Republic tour operator.

The Neos six-flight charter series connects Milan, Italy, to Ostrava, Czech Republic, before continuing directly to Phuket.

Photo credit: TAT: TAT officials welcome the first NEOS charter passengers.

Operated by NEOS Air’s 327-seat 787-9 Dreamliner, the series runs until 6 March 2025. Based on NEOS Air’s additional charters from Prague and Brno, Čedok provides 5,940 seats on 26 flights between the Czech Republic and Thailand.

NEOS Air’s routes from the Czech and Slovak Republics:

Prague-Krabi (7 January to 25 March 2025).

Brno-Phuket (31 October 2024 to 28 March 2025, with the final flight to Thailand on 20 March 2025).

Bratislava-Phuket (7 November 2024 to 13 March 2025).

These operations add up to a capacity of 51,971 seats between Thailand and Eastern Europe for the winter 2024-2025 season.

Market standouts

The Czech Republic is one of Thailand’s fastest-recovering markets post-Covid-19. This year, between 1 January and 12 December, Thailand welcomed 53,559 Czech tourists, a 23.51% increase compared to the same period in 2023. By year-end, arrivals should reach 60,000, generating THB5 billion in revenue.

Last year, 48,940 Czech tourists visited Thailand, marking a 170% increase year-on-year and an 89.6% recovery compared to pre-pandemic levels in 2019. Czech tourists stay an average of 17.9 days in Thailand, with a trip expenditure of THB68,603, ranking second among Central and Eastern European markets. TAT anticipates that 78,000 Czech tourists will visit Thailand in 2025.

(Source: TAT)