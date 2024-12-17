Saudia Vision transforms fleet

JEDDAH, 18 December 2024: Saudia, the national flag carrier of Saudi Arabia, is embarking on an ambitious phase of growth with significant fleet expansion and modernisation initiatives.

These initiatives align with the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 strategy, supporting its goal to establish Saudi Arabia as a leading global aviation hub.

Photo credit: Saudia.

Fleet expansion

Saudia has announced an order for 49 Boeing 787 Dreamliners. These fuel-efficient, long-haul jets will support the airline’s international expansion and enhance its ability to connect Saudi Arabia to major global destinations.

Saudia will also acquire 54 Airbus A321neo aircraft. These aircraft boast a spacious cabin with a stylish interior design, latest amenities, and technology.

The new aircraft directly support Saudia’s objectives to connect the world with the Kingdom, aligning with several key pillars of Saudi Vision 2030. These include the transportation and logistics objective to increase guests’ capacity to 330 million and expand destinations to 250 by 2030. The tourism target is to attract 150 million visits by 2030, in addition to the Hajj and Umrah objective of increasing the capacity of Umrah pilgrims to 30 million by 2030.

Fleet modernisation

Saudia has partnered with Collins Aerospace to install newly designed business and economy class seats on its incoming Boeing 787 fleet, beginning in early 2026. This partnership includes a comprehensive retrofit programme for its Airbus A330 and Boeing 777 fleet, set to commence in late 2025 and conclude by 2027. All wide-body aircraft will feature private business-class suites.

Saudia has signed an agreement with Panasonic Avionics to equip up to 30 aircraft with its cutting-edge Astrova in-flight entertainment and connectivity (IFEC) system. This advanced solution will feature ultra-HD 4K OLED screens and personalised entertainment options. The agreement includes installations on 12 Airbus A330s and 18 Boeing 777s, showcasing Saudia’s commitment to redefining digital experiences on board.