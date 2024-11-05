Sojern and Cloudbeds ink partnership

LONDON, 6 November 2024: Sojern, a leading digital travel marketing platform and Cloudbeds, the premier hospitality management software platform, announced a new partnership on Wednesday, the opening day of the World Travel Market in London.

This strategic partnership means that Sojern’s built-for-travel digital marketing and guest experience solutions are fully integrated with Cloudbeds’ system and deliver industry-leading accuracy and tracking capabilities. Sojern’s commission-based travel advertising helps hoteliers increase direct bookings while paying only after the guest’s stay.

Additionally, Sojern’s multi-property capable guest experience tools, tailored and adjusted to the powerful features of both platforms, deliver enhanced customer segmentation and marketing capabilities, driving loyalty and return business.

“At Sojern, we’re always looking to deepen our partner ecosystem to bring new and innovative tools to our clients worldwide,” said Sojern VP of Guest Engagement Platform Baskar Manivannan.

“We’ve built the most robust digital marketing and guest experience solutions specifically for the travel industry, so it was only natural that we would partner with Cloudbeds to give our customers access to their industry-leading property management system.”

“Cloudbeds and Sojern have joined forces to solve some of the biggest challenges facing hoteliers today,” said Sebastien Leitner, VP of Partnerships at Cloudbeds. “Together, we’re offering a seamless solution that integrates flexible, demand-driven advertising across digital, social, and direct booking channels, powered by Cloudbeds’ Booking Engine and Sojern’s end-to-end tracking for superior accuracy. Our collaboration also delivers multi-property guest experience tools tailored to both platforms, allowing hotels to refine customer segmentation and boost loyalty through personalised marketing. This partnership is designed to streamline operations and drive meaningful guest engagement at every step of the journey.”

About Sojern

Founded in 2007, Sojern is headquartered in San Francisco, California, with teams in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

About Cloudbeds

Founded in 2012, Cloudbeds has been named a top PMS, Hotel Management System and Channel Manager (2021-2024) by Hotel Tech Report.