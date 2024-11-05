HK closes in on opening date for 3RS

HONG KONG, 6 November 2024: The Three-runway System (3RS) at Hong Kong International Airport (HKIA) is targeted to be commissioned on 28 November 2024.

After the Airport Authority Hong Kong (AAHK) acquires the aerodrome licence and the 3RS is commissioned, all three runways will operate under the 3RS.

AAHK targets to obtain the aerodrome licence in November 2024, covering the operation of the existing South Runway and North Runway, the reconfigured Centre Runway, the associated taxiways and supporting facilities.

After the new North Runway was officially commissioned in November 2022, HKIA has continued to operate with two runways, with the Centre Runway temporarily closed in tandem for reconfiguration.

The reconfiguration works include re-levelling the runway pavement to tie in with connecting taxiways, constructing new runway entry and exit taxiways, and building new wrap-around taxiways at both ends of the runway.

With the successful completion of flight checks at the Centre Runway this September, AAHK continues to advance the preparatory work for the commissioning of the 3RS, including an aircraft crash and rescue exercise on the Centre Runway undertaken on 15 October 2024.

As for 3RS passenger facilities, AAHK will start preparing with business partners to commission the expanded Terminal 2 in phases from the end of 2025 onwards. Preparatory work includes the on-site preparation for various passenger services and leasing of retail and service outlets, among other things.

Here are the expected outcomes of the 3RS

Passenger Capacity: The 3RS will significantly increase HKIA’s passenger capacity, allowing it to handle up to 120 million passengers per year by 2035.

Cargo Capacity: The airport’s cargo handling capacity will also be expanded to 10 million tonnes annually.

Improved Runway Utilisation: The additional runway will optimise runway utilisation, reducing delays and improving overall operational efficiency.

Streamlined Passenger Experience: New terminal facilities and streamlined processes will enhance the passenger experience, making travel through HKIA more convenient and comfortable.

Attracting More Airlines and Routes: The increased capacity and improved facilities will attract more airlines to operate at HKIA, offering passengers a wider range of destinations and flight options.