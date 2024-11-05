LONDON, 6 November 2024: Sarawak Tourism Board is participating in this year’s World Travel Market (WTM) in London, 5 to 7 November, led by Minister for Tourism, Creative Industry, and Performing Arts Sarawak YB Dato Sri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah.

Marking a year of dynamic growth and collaboration, 2024 introduces Sarawak’s new brand marketing partnerships, positioning Sarawak as a premier destination for eco-conscious and culturally immersive travel experiences.

Located on the island of Borneo, Sarawak invites visitors to explore its rich tapestry of eco-tourism, vibrant cultural heritage, and adventure tourism against one of the world’s most biodiverse landscapes.

To ensure the sustainability of tourism in Sarawak, the Sarawak Tourism Board remains dedicated to promoting responsible tourism practices that safeguard the region’s natural and cultural heritage. This commitment extends across key areas, including conservation efforts, eco-friendly practices, community engagement, and cultural preservation. The latest initiatives launched this week at WTM strongly reflect this focus, highlighting Sarawak’s drive to foster sustainable tourism development.

Showcasing Gastronomy

At WTM, Sarawak will spotlight its dedication to immersive travel experiences with a special focus on its rich culinary heritage. A key highlight is the release of the Sarawak Gastronomy Video by MasterChef Australia finalist Audra Morrice, showcasing the unique flavours and cultural significance of Sarawak’s cuisine. This initiative reinforces Sarawak’s emerging role as a premier destination for food tourism, seamlessly blending culinary exploration with eco-conscious travel.

Eco-Friendly and Responsible Tourism

Sustainability remains central to Sarawak’s tourism initiatives. Among the latest responsible travel packages, the Borneo Green Bike Tour by Smart Leisure Travels offers travellers a low-impact way to experience Sarawak’s natural beauty, promoting responsible exploration and environmental awareness.

Digital Innovation

In an era of evolving travel expectations, the Sarawak Tourism Board is enhancing visitor engagement through cutting-edge digital innovation, setting a pioneering standard as the first DMO in the Asia-Pacific region to integrate AI-driven campaigns into its marketing strategy. This forward-thinking approach, achieved in partnership with Clicktripz – one of the world’s largest travel-focused ad networks – gives Sarawak exclusive access to a global audience of 100 million travel shoppers per month. By implementing advanced digital solutions, the Board aims to create seamless, enriched travel experiences promoting sustainable practices. Leveraging AI technology, Sarawak reaches potential visitors more effectively and provides real-time information that encourages responsible travel behaviours, supporting both the environment and local communities.

Adventure and Sporting Tourism

Sarawak’s dedication to adventure tourism takes centre stage in May 2025 with the debut of the XTERRA International Adventure Triathlon Series, held in Sarawak for the first time. This renowned triathlon series strengthens Sarawak’s position as a premier sports tourism destination, aligning with its commitment to sustainable, low-impact exploration. Hosting XTERRA allows athletes and adventure enthusiasts to experience Sarawak’s unique landscapes in ways that promote both environmental stewardship and community engagement.

Empowering Sustainable Tourism through Community Engagement

Sarawak is committed to enhancing its community-based tourism offerings by expanding the availability of homestays and eco-host accommodations. These initiatives enable travellers to fully immerse themselves in local cultures while actively contributing to sustainable tourism practices. By fostering meaningful connections between visitors and local communities, Sarawak promotes environmental stewardship and supports its residents’ economic well-being.

“We are excited to showcase Sarawak’s unique blend of culture, sustainability, and innovation at WTM this year,” said YB Dato Sri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah, Minister for Tourism, Creative Industry, and Performing Arts Sarawak.

“From immersive cultural experiences and eco-friendly travel initiatives to partnerships in digital innovation, Sarawak is committed to promoting responsible tourism that celebrates and preserves our rich heritage while supporting community development and conservation. We are also delighted to host the XTERRA International Adventure Triathlon Series for the first time in 2025, enhancing our reputation as a top destination for sporting events. Our new initiatives, which seamlessly blend gastronomy, sport, nature, and cultural connection, reinforce Sarawak’s standing as a vibrant, eco-conscious destination for travellers while ensuring the sustainability of our tourism industry for years to come.”

During a press conference on Tuesday, 5 November, the Sarawak Tourism Board and the Minister for Tourism, Culture, and Performing Arts Sarawak presented a first look at Sarawak’s latest tourism highlights.

On Wednesday, 6 November, Sarawak Tourism Board CEO Sharzede Datu Hj Salleh Askor joined an inspiring panel discussion in the Orange Theatre titled “Indigenous Tourism… A Legacy Reawakened in Heritage, Community, and Conservation.” The session explored how Indigenous-focused initiatives preserve and celebrate cultural heritage, drive sustainable practices, foster social change, and support economic and environmental growth.

In partnership with the WTTC, this discussion highlights the profound impact of Indigenous Tourism on the global travel landscape, demonstrating how it creates meaningful connections, honours cultural legacies, empowers local communities, and contributes to the conservation of sacred lands responsibly and inclusively.

Experience Sarawak’s rich culture

Travel buyers and influencers visited the Sarawak stand (N9-420) throughout the show to indulge in immersive cultural experiences. Highlights include the Sarawak Cultural Show, featuring traditional dances and music, a Tattoo Showcase, and a Pua Kumbu exhibition, each offering an authentic glimpse into Sarawak’s heritage and artistry. Pua Kumbu, a traditional woven textile, is highly symbolic in Sarawak’s Iban culture, embodying intricate patterns and spiritual meanings carefully crafted by skilled weavers. These displays showcase Sarawak’s rich cultural diversity and celebrate the region’s unique craftsmanship and time-honoured traditions.

Sarawak Tourism Board’s participation in WTM underscores its commitment to promoting Sarawak as a leading eco-tourism and cultural destination that combines authentic experiences with responsible tourism practices.

For further information, visit: www.sarawaktourism.com.