SalamAir slashes Salalah fare

SINGAPORE, 18 November 2024: SalamAir, Oman’s low-fare airline has introduced its lowest-ever fare for travel between Muscat and Salalah starting at OMR9.99 (USD 25.98).

The Omani Rial 9.99 Light Fare is valid for one-way flights between Muscat and Salalah starting 1 December 2024.

This new starting fare is not a limited-time promotion but rather a permanent step in SalamAir’s commitment to offering affordable and flexible travel options. By providing low fares, SalamAir aims to encourage more travel between Muscat and Salalah by making flights affordable.

“We are pleased to introduce this new, super low fare to Salalah, which is just one of the many steps we are taking to reaffirm our low-cost business,” said SalamAir CEO Adrian Hamilton-Manns. “Our goal is to provide passengers with more affordable travel options while offering flexibility and exceptional value for money. We have been working hard to change our business back to being low-fare focused to make air travel more affordable.”

This new fare is part of SalamAir’s broader strategy to develop its low-cost model that allows customers to tailor their travel experiences according to their needs. SalamAir is also introducing additional services to provide more flexibility and convenience for its passengers.

Passengers can book their flights from Muscat to Salalah starting 1 December through SalamAir’s website, SalamAir.com, or mobile app. Early bookings are encouraged to secure these super-low fares and to take full advantage of the new travel options.