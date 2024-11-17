Air Astana opens Almaty business lounge

By
TTR WEEKLY
-

SINGAPORE, 18 November 2024: Air Astana has opened The Shanyrak, its first-ever business lounge at Almaty Airport, representing a milestone in its 22-year history. 

The lounge is exclusively designed for Air Astana’s business-class passengers and eligible Nomad Club loyalty members departing on the airline’s international flights.

Photo credit Air Astana.

The Shanyrak is a luxurious business lounge offering a full range of services to meet the expectations of international travellers. Visitors to the lounge can relax and enjoy a tranquil atmosphere enriched with Kazakh cultural style before their flights. Lounge features include areas for work and rest, a parent-and-child room, showers and facilities for passengers with limited mobility, and flight information displays. Guests are offered a selection of hot meals, snacks, and beverages.

The lounge can accommodate over 100 guests and is open 24 hours a day. Local and international partners have been engaged to manage the lounge, meeting standards tailored to passenger preferences and the airline’s longstanding reputation for delivering outstanding passenger service.


