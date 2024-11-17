Tourism Australia and Air India ink MoU

GURUGRAM, India, 18 November 2024: Tourism Australia and Air India have signed a three-year marketing agreement to sustain and drive the positive trend in Indian visitor arrivals to Australia as Air India expands its presence in the market.

Under the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), Tourism Australia and Air India will explore opportunities to jointly undertake and implement marketing activities to showcase Australia’s world-class appeal and drive future growth in visitation.

Tourism Australia Managing Director Phillipa Harrison said: “We have seen tremendous growth in the number of arrivals from India to Australia in recent years, and we are keen for arrivals to continue to track in that direction. Tourism Australia’s agreement with Air India highlights our commitment to strengthening partnerships and exploring new ways to encourage Indian travellers to plan and book an Australia holiday. We look forward to working closely with Air India to showcase Australia as a holiday destination.”

Tourism Australia’s Executive General Manager of Eastern Markets and Aviation, Andrew Hogg added: “As one of Australia’s valuable tourism markets, India holds immense promise, and we’re excited to collaborate with Air India to elevate further Australia’s appeal for high-yielding Indian leisure and business travellers. We aim to sustain growth in visitor numbers from India to Australia while enhancing travel experiences and connectivity between the two countries.”

Air India Chief Executive Officer & Managing Director Campbell Wilson rounded off the announcement by saying, “We are excited to partner with Tourism Australia to facilitate travellers’ experiences of this destination’s unique offerings. As we broaden our global network, we also aim to deepen our presence in Australia.”

Air India currently operates 17 weekly non-stop flights connecting India and Australia. In the year to August 2024, the airline transported over 170,000 Indian travellers, securing an 18.5% market share and remains one of the largest carriers of traffic from India to Australia.