KUCHING, 24 September 2024: The Sarawak Tourism Board hosted a welcoming reception at Pending Port, Kuching, for 126 passengers from the Heritage Adventurer, part of Noble Caledonia’s “Wonders & Wildlife of Borneo” cruise.

Arriving from Singapore, the passengers — mainly from Australia, America, and Britain — were greeted with a traditional garlanding ceremony and a cultural performance, offering a vibrant introduction to Sarawak’s rich music and dance heritage.

Passengers are enjoying cultural performances by the port, which represents the 6 major ethnic in Sarawak.

The welcoming event featured a cultural performance representing Sarawak’s six major ethnic groups: the Iban, Bidayuh, Orang Ulu, Malay, Melanau, and Chinese. This performance aims to provide an authentic and immersive experience, showcasing the region’s diversity and renowned hospitality as passengers descend from the cruise.

During their stay, cruise guests explored iconic destinations such as Kuching City, Fort Margherita, Semenggoh Wildlife Centre, and Bako National Park, with convenient city shuttle services available throughout their visit.

These curated excursions created a memorable experience and fostered positive word-of-mouth publicity about Sarawak’s tourism appeal.

The “Wonders & Wildlife of Borneo” cruise continued its journey from Kuching to Bandar Seri Begawan, Kota Kinabalu, Sandakan, Derawan Island, Sulawesi, and Bali.

Operated by Noble Caledonia, a UK-based company, the Heritage Adventurer is a 124-metre vessel that can accommodate up to 140 passengers and 84 crew members. It provides an intimate and comfortable travel experience to remote destinations.

For the rest of the year, Sarawak will welcome another two cruise ships, cementing its status as a premier destination for travellers seeking unique cultural experiences and natural beauty.

For more information on Sarawak visit: https://sarawaktourism.com

About Sarawak

Sarawak is a kaleidoscope of culture, adventure, nature, food, and festivals. It comprises 34 ethnic tribes with unique traditions, lifestyles, music, and food while sharing warm hospitality. Malaysia’s largest state, Sarawak, is endowed with some of the oldest rainforests on Earth.

Its vast landscape spans over 120,000 sq km, with towering mountains and cool highlands, jagged limestone formations and mysterious cave systems, winding rivers and quiet beaches, where adventures are waiting to happen.

Festivals are hosted throughout the year to celebrate the eclectic blend of modern and traditional culture, food, music and religious practices that can be found nowhere else. In Sarawak, there is always ‘More to Discover’.