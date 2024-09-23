BANGKOK, 24 September 2024: Centara Hotels & Resorts, Thailand’s leading hotel operator, has officially launched Centara Life, its fresh and exciting new brand identity that will “Elevate the Essentials” with innovative, guest-friendly concepts at hotels and resorts across Thailand and beyond.

An evolution of Centra by Centara, Centara Life is set to revitalise the guest experience with a series of unique offerings that empower couples, families, friends and solo explorers to travel and stay seamlessly.

Every Centara Life hotel will offer check-in anytime and enjoy a full 24-hour stay, providing full flexibility for travellers arriving on late-night or early-morning flights. Guests can use their room until the same time on their day of departure. Continuing the stress-free concept, Centara Life will provide Flexible Breakfasts available until 1600 to suit everyone’s unique schedule. Daily Delights will feature a choice of snacks free of charge throughout the day at the hotel’s restaurant, including local specialities, and Night-time Noodles offer instant noodles to cater to late-night cravings.

With its commitment to comfort, convenience and value for money, Centara Life will surely put a smile on every traveller’s face. Every hotel will feature bright interiors and social spaces that allow guests to unwind and interact.

To celebrate the launch, the “Centara Life: Uplift Your Everyday” promotion is available for bookings until 31 October 2024 and stays taken through 20 December 2024. Members of CentaraThe1 who stay for three nights will only pay for two nights. In addition to the brand’s unique offerings, guests will enjoy “buy 1 get 1 free” deals on selected food and drinks, plus double CentaraThe1 points on every stay. For more information and reservations, visit www.centarahotelsresorts.com/centara-life-elevating-essentials.

“At Centara Hotels & Resorts, we are committed to delivering exceptional hospitality in every market sector, underpinned by our 40-year heritage of warm and heartfelt Thai service. With the launch of Centara Life, guests can now experience bright, inviting and stress-free stays that work to their schedule. We look forward to working with our esteemed partners to introduce this versatile brand to attractive destinations across Thailand and worldwide,” commented Centara Hotels & Resorts CEO Thirayuth Chirathivat.

“We are delighted to officially launch Centara Life, which will breathe new energy and life into the upper-midscale hotel sector. Following an extensive evaluation process, including input from our valued guests, we have crafted an innovative and inviting brand identity that removes unnecessary barriers and gives travellers exactly what they want: complete convenience, comfort and flexibility at an attractive price point,” said Centara Hotels & Resorts Brand, Marketing & Digital Vice President Tom Thrussell.

Centara Life hotels can now be booked in Bangkok, Krabi, Koh Samui, Cha-am, Pattaya and Mae Sot in Thailand, and Muscat in Oman, with more destinations set to follow in future. This brand launch forms part of Centara’s five-year goal of doubling its global portfolio and becoming a top 100 global hotel operator by 2027.

To learn more about Centara Hotels & Resorts, please visit www.centarahotelsresorts.com.