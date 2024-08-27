KUCHING, 28 August 2024: Once considered an unhealthy hobby, playing electronic games is now officially a sport, and that has gained the attention of business events promotor BESarawak, which intends to attract more esports tournaments and related events to Sarawak.

Last week, the 10th Malaysia Electronic Sports Federation (MESF) held its Annual General Meeting (AGM) at Swinburne University of Technology Sarawak. At the AGM, the organisation presented the vision of the Malaysia Esports Blueprint 2020-2025, which fosters the development of the entire esports ecosystem, from nurturing individual players to building robust, nationwide esports industries.

Malaysia officially declared playing video games a sport, or to be precise, electronic sports, a bona fide athletic pursuit in 2015. In the subsequent years, it gained support from the national budget with funding of around MYR20 million annually. According to the 2021 Southeast Asia Game Industry report, the country’s video gaming industry is valued at USD786 million.

BESarawak reported on its social channels that the federation’s 10th AGM held in Kuching on 23 August was part of its strategy to encourage members to consider hosting more events in Sarawak.

The federation’s blueprint fosters the development of Malaysia’s esports ecosystem, from assisting individual players to building robust, nationwide esports industries.

Several workshops were held during the federation’s AGM to align with MESF’s vision and mission. One critical session focused on how to become a professional esports athlete, providing participants with insights into the journey towards esports professionalism.

Another workshop highlighted the importance of public relations in esports, educating attendees on PR’s crucial role in shaping the industry’s image and growth. Lastly, a session on esports management offered best practices for managing teams, events, and organisations, contributing to continued growth in the sector.

The Malaysia Electronic Sports Federation (MESF) blueprint outlines a comprehensive plan for developing the esports ecosystem in Malaysia. It focuses on five key strategies:

Development of athletes towards esports excellence: This includes identifying and nurturing talented players, providing them with training and support, and creating pathways for them to compete at the highest level.

Support for the growth of the esports industry: This involves fostering a conducive environment for esports businesses, promoting innovation and entrepreneurship, and attracting investments.

Access to better esports facilities to attract investors: This aims to create world-class facilities for esports competitions, training, and events, attracting investors and boosting the industry.

Building public awareness and promoting responsible games: This seeks to educate the public about esports, promote responsible gaming practices, and address addiction and social issues.

Instilling good governance in the esports industry: It focuses on establishing transparent and ethical standards for the industry, ensuring fair competition, and protecting the rights of players and stakeholders.

The blueprint also addresses specific areas such as education, infrastructure, and international cooperation. It aims to position Malaysia as a leading esports nation in Southeast Asia and contribute to the industry’s global growth.

Sarawak is already a popular venue for esports events, ranging from local tournaments to major regional competitions. These include the Sarawak Esports Expo (Sarex), considered the largest esports event in Sarawak, and the Senator Esports Cup, a tournament series hosted by the Sarawak Esports Association (SESA).

