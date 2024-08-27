SINGAPORE, 28 August 2024: Due to increased demand, Pandaw will launch its third ship sailing the lower Mekong between central Ho Chi Minh City (Saigon), Vietnam and the temples of Angkor in Siem Reap, Cambodia.

Setting sail for scheduled weekly departures during February 2025, the Indochina Pandaw will join Bassac Pandaw and Mekong Pandaw, offering guests the chance to explore lesser-explored areas of Vietnam and Cambodia in comfort and style.

Additional dates for early 2025 sailings are now on sale. Demand is high for Pandaw’s Classic Mekong itinerary, which has been sailing for over 21 years. It continues to grow in popularity and wins awards, so travellers should book early to secure their preferred stateroom.

CLASSIC MEKONG

SEVEN NIGHTS FROM USD3,358.80

Save up to 10% and no single supplement on selected dates.

In 2024, Pandaw’s Classic Mekong expedition relocated its starting point for the cruise departing from central Ho Chi Minh City (Saigon). Embarking or disembarking at the canal port in the heart of the central district of Vietnam’s bustling metropolis saves an overland bus transfer to and from the Mekong River, where the seven-night expedition previously started and concluded. Travelling the restored Cho Gao Canal from the city centre makes for a grand first-day sail to join the mighty Mekong River, where the river ship explores the vast delta rich in human endeavour on its journey to the serene countryside of Cambodia.

The Cho Gao Canal, a vital waterway link for transporting goods to and from the city, was constructed in 1876 by the French and offers a fascinating insight into life along the water on the cruise to Ben Tre. This is a fertile farming region, with half of Vietnam’s rice production coming from the Mekong Delta. Villages specialising in handicrafts make for a fascinating port of call for the Pandaw river ship as it sails deeper into the delta toward Chau Doc.

In its preamble to the cruise, Pandaw says, “There can be no tapestry of river life as fascinating and varied as the River Mekong, and our specially designed expedition ships are the perfect hosts to explore this delightful region in comfort and style and experience truly authentic culture, people, and adventures as we sail off the beaten track in keeping with the Pandaw spirit.”

To check the Classic Mekong itinerary, head to the website pandaw.com or contact the sales team at [email protected].

Check dates and book online https://www.pandaw.com/expeditions/classic-mekong/cruise-dates