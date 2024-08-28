RCG books another Icon

SINGAPORE, 29 August 28, 2024: Royal Caribbean Group has signed an agreement with Finnish shipbuilder Meyer Turku to order a fourth Icon Class ship for delivery to Royal Caribbean International in 2027.

The agreement also includes options to build a fifth and sixth Icon Class ship.

“Building on the incredible momentum and market response to the launch of Icon of the Seas and the excitement for its sister ship, Star of the Seas, coming in 2025, we’re thrilled to join with Meyer Turku once again to expand our roster of Icon Class ships and continue our future growth plans,” said Royal Caribbean Group president and CEO Jason Liberty.

The first ship in the Icon Class launched in January 2024. More Icon ships are under construction: Star of the Seas (launching in 2025) and the yet-to-be-named third Icon Class ship (launching in 2026).

“This order is an important milestone for the future of shipbuilding in the maritime network in Finland,” added Meyer Turku CEO Tim Meyer. “With Icon of the Seas, our team, consisting of the shipyard and partners, have built an extraordinary ship regarding naval architecture, energy efficiency and customer experience. This is yet another recognition of the professionalism of our personnel and of our leadership in the maritime industry’s innovation and green transition. The options underline the strong outlook of our order book.”

Known for its history of delivering best-in-class ships, this also expands upon Royal Caribbean Group’s longstanding relationship with Meyer Turku. With this order, Meyer Turku will have built 21 ships for the Royal Caribbean Group over 28 years.

The anticipation for Royal Caribbean Group’s new build pipeline continues to grow, with seven new ships on order and two shipyard options. This year alone, the company welcomed four new industry-leading ships, including Royal Caribbean International’s Icon of the Seas and Utopia of the Seas, Silversea’s Silver Ray and TUI Cruises’ Mein Schiff 7. This order also comes on the heels of the company’s announcement for a seventh Oasis Class ship, set to debut for Royal Caribbean International in 2028.