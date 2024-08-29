Air India chat goes multilingual

GURUGRAM India, 30 August 2024: Air India has introduced seven new languages to its 24/7 customer support services, in addition to the existing Hindi and English services that seriously upgrade its Interactive Voice Response (IVR) and chat capabilities.

Travellers can communicate with the airline’s online customer services in Bengali, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Punjabi, Tamil and Telugu.

By integrating these seven Indian languages, Air India aims to elevate customer experience and provide a more accessible experience for passengers who prefer to communicate in their native languages. The enhanced Indian language support reflects the airline’s vision of being a ‘global airline with an Indian heart’.

Air India’s IVR system will now automatically recognise the customer’s language preference based on the user’s mobile network, eliminating the need to choose a language manually and reducing the response time.

“The introduction of multilingual support in Indian languages marks a significant milestone in our transformation journey. By integrating these Indian languages into our customer support services, we are expanding our reach and strengthening the relationship with our customers, ensuring that every interaction with Air India feels familiar and inclusive,” said Air India Chief Customer Experience Officer Rajesh Dogra.

Recently, Air India has deployed five new contact centres, offering round-the-clock assistance to its customers worldwide with dedicated desks for premium and frequent flyers. Special assistance in Indian languages will be available daily from 0800 to 2300 IST. In addition, the airline implemented a comprehensive back-office insourcing strategy to manage emails, social media, and chat support in-house, significantly improving customer support services’ quality and efficiency.