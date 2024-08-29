Amadeus revamps PAL’s digital channels

MANILA, Philippines, 30 August 2024: Philippine Airlines (PAL) is set to upgrade its tech stack with a broad set of solutions and services supplied by Amadeus, improving passengers’ travel experience.

Integrating customer loyalty knowledge and data with the Altéa Passenger Service System (PSS) will deliver real-time personalisation throughout the customer journey, benefiting the Philippines’ full-service network.

Website refit

Philippine Airlines first embarked on a digital transformation journey in 2018 when it adopted Amadeus Altéa PSS and, more recently, Amadeus’ customer profiling and personalisation solution, Traveler DNA.

Amadeus will provide a team of travel industry experts knowledgeable in airline website optimisation to revamp the carrier’s digital channels. The contract calls for reworking the airline’s website to operate from a new cloud-based infrastructure. Amadeus will provide managed services to maintain, monitor, and fully manage the Philippine Airlines website’s cloud hosting environment.

Amadeus loyalty management

Philippine Airlines will implement the Amadeus Loyalty Management solution to enhance Mabuhay Miles. The solution will power its transformation into a digital lifestyle loyalty programme and give it the flexibility to serve loyalty members better while increasing their engagement.

The modern loyalty technology will empower Philippine Airlines with a full range of capabilities, including currency retailing, a modern UI experience, a loyalty member portal, targeted promotions, real-time identification and allocation of benefits, advanced acquisition, member recognition, and segmentation.

Loyalty partner network

The carrier will also be able to expand its loyalty partner network through an intuitive, self-service partner management portal.

The digital services and loyalty solutions fully integrate the Altéa PSS suite and technology from Amadeus’ partner network, driving value for Philippine Airlines and personalised servicing to its customers.

Philippine Airlines’ President Stanley Ng comments: “Our website and the Mabuhay Miles programme are key aspects of our digital strategy. This partnership with Amadeus will help us strengthen our technology infrastructure in these areas. With Amadeus’ expertise and unique understanding of the travel industry, we can keep service levels high and anticipate future technological developments in the market.”

Amadeus, Executive Vice President Travel Unit & Managing Director Asia Pacific Javier Laforgue responds: “Philippine Airlines is a longtime and valued partner with whom we’ve worked closely on several ambitious projects. Today, I am thrilled to go further with the airline as it embraces our industry-leading knowledge and technology.”