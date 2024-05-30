SalamAir readies for Delhi flights

SINGAPORE, 31 May 2024: SalamAir, Oman’s low-cost airline, confirms it will launch twice weekly flights to its newest destination, Delhi, India, starting 2 July 2024.

SalamAir will operate twice-weekly flights from its home base of Muscat to Delhi on Tuesdays and Thursdays. Flights will use an Airbus A320 and take three hours and 10 minutes.

Flight OV727 departs Muscat at 0025 and arrives in Delhi at 0645.

Flight OV748 departs Delhi at 0745 and arrives in Muscat at 0925.

Roundtrip fare is approximately OMR128.

Delhi, the capital of India, is known for its rich history, diverse culture, and modern infrastructure. As a key economic and political hub, Delhi offers a unique blend of ancient monuments, such as the Red Fort and Humayun’s Tomb, and contemporary attractions, including shopping malls, markets, and a thriving culinary scene.

“We are thrilled to add Delhi to our growing list of destinations in India,” said SalamAir acting CEO Captain Ahmed Al Shidhani. “Delhi is a city of great historical significance and economic vitality, making it an ideal addition to our network. We look forward to offering our passengers to and from the opportunity to explore this dynamic city, and we will remain committed to providing a high-quality travel experience at competitive prices.”

SalamAir fleet comprises seven 212-seat A321neo aircraft and six 180-seat A320s.