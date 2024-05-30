Vistara boosts flights to Europe

SINGAPORE, 31 May 2024: Vistara has confirmed in timetable updates it will increase flights from Delhi and Mumbai to Frankfurt and Paris ahead of the peak summer season for travel to Europe.

Photo credit: Vistara.

Delhi-Frankfurt

According to OAG timetable data, effective 19 June, the Indian airline will increase flights on the Delhi-Frankfurt route from six to daily flights using its Boeing Dreamliner 787-9.

Flight UK025 will depart Delhi at 1250 and arrive in Frankfurt at 1820.

Flight UK026 will depart Frankfurt at 2020 and arrive in Delhi at 0755 (plus a day).

Delhi-Paris

On the Delhi-Paris route, the airline will increase flights from five to daily starting 18 June.

Flight UK021 will depart Delhi at 1405 and arrive in Paris (CDG) at 2010.

Flight UK022 will depart Paris at 2225 and arrive in Delhi at 1005 (plus a day).

Mumbai-Frankfurt

On the Mumbai-Frankfurt route, the airline will increase flights from six to daily effective 17 June 2024

Flight UK027 will depart Mumbai at 1200 and arrive in Frankfurt at 1730.

Flight UK028 will depart Frankfurt at 2020 and arrive in Mumbai at 0755 (plus a day).

Mumbai-Paris

Vistara will increase flights from five to daily on the Mumbai-Paris route effective 16 June.

Flight UK023 departs Mumbai at 1320 and arrives in Paris (CDG) at 1930.

Flight UK024 departs Paris at 2130 and arrives in Mumbai at 0950 (plus a day).

All the flights to Europe use Boeing 787-9 aircraft.

Inflight entertainment: F1 and HBO shows

Meanwhile, Vistara became the first Indian airline to offer F1 content on its inflight entertainment systems, effective mid-May. The airline has enhanced its inflight entertainment (IFE) offerings by adding Formula 1 content and HBO shows. HBO® programming includes over 108 hours of content, featuring over 100 TV shows across various genres.

Vistara’s Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner and Airbus A321neo offer advanced wireless connectivity powered by Panasonic Avionics, enabling seamless internet access on Wi-Fi-enabled devices.