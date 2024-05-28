MAI to start direct flights To Vientiane

SINGAPORE, 29 May 2024: Myanmar Airways International has opened bookings for a new service linking Yangon in Myanmar with the Lao capital, Vientiane, effective 25 June.

MAI will initially offer a twice-weekly direct service between the two Southeast Asian cities on Tuesday and Thursday. The airline conducted a test flight on 3 April this year, but scheduled flights will start on 25 June.

The airline is actively promoting the new service on its Facebook page, offering a one-way fare on the route for USD159. Flight time is one hour and 30 minutes using the two-class Embraer 190 aircraft, which has six business class seats and 100 in economy.

Flights are bookable on Skyscanner, Google Flights and Trip.com, with Skyscanner quoting a round-trip fare of USD308.

Flight 8M470 will depart Yangon at 1700 and arrive in Vientiane at 1900 on Tuesday and Thursday.

Flight 8M471 will depart Vientiane at 2000 and arrive in Yangon at 2100

Meanwhile, Myanmar Airways International confirmed this week that it has concluded 40 codeshare and interline agreements with international airlines serving Southeast Asian cities, such as Kuala Lumpur, Singapore, Bangkok, and Dubai in the Middle East.