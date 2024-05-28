Norwegian Spirit stations in Asia

SINGAPORE, 30 May 2024: Norwegian Spirit has made her debut in Asia, arriving in Tokyo earlier this week to embark on a 10-day cruise of Japan, visiting Shimizu, Nagoya, Kobe, Kochi, Naha and Hirara.

In September, she will return to Asia for a continuous 14-month season, offering over 30 port-intensive voyages of nine to fifteen days and sailing to Japan, Korea, and Southeast Asia.

Photo credit: NCL. Norwegian Spirit – maiden visit to Tokyo – 26 May 2024.

Season highlights include brand-first visits to Matsuyama and Niigata, Japan, and an average of 10 hours in port in well-known and less discovered cities that invite deeper exploration and truly come alive after dark, such as Osaka and Tokyo (Japan), Hong Kong, Incheon (South Korea), Keelung (Taiwan), and Laem Chabang (Thailand).

Following her 2024/25 Asia season, Norwegian Spirit will return to Australia, New Zealand and the South Pacific between December 2025 and March 2026.

NCL will have more ships than ever sailing in Asia, with Norwegian Sun and Norwegian Sky joining Norwegian Spirit from September 2025 to March 2026.