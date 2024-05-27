BANGKOK, 28 May 2024: Centara Hotels & Resorts, Thailand’s leading hotel operator, celebrates the inaugural anniversary of its debut property in Japan, Centara Grand Hotel Osaka.

Guests are invited to immerse themselves in sophistication and warm hospitality as they indulge in a curated offering of privileges, including exclusive rates, breakfasts and generous hotel credits.

The tranquil vibe of SPA Cenvaree is for everyone who needs an exclusive moment of relaxation during the stay.

Since its illustrious opening one year ago, Centara Grand Hotel Osaka has emerged as an emblem of elegance, seamlessly blending Thai hospitality, family values, and the rich tapestry of Japanese culture. Testament to its exceptional first year, the hotel was bestowed with the prestigious Nikkei Asia Award at the 2023 Nikkei Superior Products and Services Awards, underscoring the hotel’s commitment to providing world-class service, innovation and industry leadership.

Guests who book until 15 August 2024 for stays between 1 June and 30 September 2024 will enjoy various privileges. Among the benefits are a 20% savings on Flexible Rates, accompanied by daily breakfasts for two, an indulgent JPY 5,000 dining credit to savour the culinary delights of the hotel, and a rejuvenating 25% off spa treatments at the esteemed SPA Cenvaree, a complimentary welcome drink atop the hotel’s breathtaking rooftop oasis, and a special anniversary keepsake.

TukTuk, an iconic trademark of Thailand, is seen at the doorstep of Centara Grand Hotel Osaka.

A 33-storey architectural masterpiece, Centara Grand Hotel Osaka features 515 spacious rooms and suites, each designed to evoke a sense of serenity. From the exquisitely appointed ballrooms to the state-of-the-art co-working spaces, every facet of the hotel reflects a commitment to excellence and attention to detail. Guests can reset in the esteemed SPA Cenvaree, where ancient healing traditions and modern spa techniques are used. At the same time, culinary connoisseurs will delight in the diverse array of chic bars and dining options, from authentic Japanese cuisine to international flavours, each expertly crafted to tantalise the palate.

Strategically located in the vibrant heart of Namba, the city’s bustling shopping and entertainment district, Centara Grand Hotel Osaka offers unparalleled access to leading attractions, local eateries, and immersive cultural experiences.

“We take immense pride in Centara Grand Hotel Osaka’s success during its inaugural year,” remarked Shigeki Nakagawa, General Manager of Centara Grand Hotel Osaka. This milestone represents our dedication to excellence and our curating unforgettable guest experiences. As we mark this momentous occasion, we extend our heartfelt gratitude to our patrons for their continued support and loyalty.”

Embark on a journey to one of Japan’s most enchanting cities with the 1st Anniversary offer from Centara Grand Osaka and discover why Centara is The Place to Be. For reservations and inquiries, visit:

https://www.centarahotelsresorts.com/centaragrand/1st-year-anniversary