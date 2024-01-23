ONYX signs Sharma Johor Bahru

SINGAPORE, 24 January 2024: ONYX Hospitality Group, headquartered in Bangkok, Thailand, will manage the Shama Suasana Johor Bahru in Malaysia, marking the opening of the first Shama property in the country.

Malaysia is the first country, outside of Thailand, to have three ONYX brands: Amari, OZO, and Shama.

(From Left to Right) Tun Musa Hitam, Chairman Emeritus of UMLand Bhd, Dennis Ng Yew Khim, Group Managing Director of UMLand Bhd, Yuthachai Charanachitta, CEO of ONYX Hospitality Group and Harold Olaya Leon, SVP. Head of Operations of ONYX Hospitality Group.

The signing ceremony took place on 18 January 2024 at Amari Kuala Lumpur in Malaysia, with Dennis Ng Yew Khim, Group Managing Director, United Malayan Land Bhd, and Yuthachai Charanachitta, CEO of ONYX Hospitality Group. The opening is set for Q1 2024.

Owned by United Malayan Land (UMLand), a property developer in Malaysia, it’s the second UMLand property under ONYX Hospitality Group’s management. The other is the five-star Amari Johor Bahru, which opened in 2017.

The 207-room Shama Suasana Johor Bahru is located in the heart of the city on a site next to the Zenith Lifestyle Centre, Johor Bahru’s premier entertainment hub, and within walking distance to malls, department stores, and Johor Bahru’s Heritage Trail. It is within walking distance of the Rapid Transport System, the customs, immigration and quarantine checkpoint for cars, buses, and the JB Sentral train station.