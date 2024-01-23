Priority Pass rebrands annual awards

SINGAPORE, 24 January 2024: Priority Pass, operated by Collinson, is relaunching its annual lounge awards for 2024 with a new brand name: Priority Pass Excellence Awards.

Formerly known as the Priority Pass Lounge of the Year Awards, the awards programme has undergone a major revamp for its 16th edition.

The awards honour the outstanding lounge experience delivered by the global Priority Pass network, which recently reached the milestone of 1,500 lounges at over 700 airports in 145 countries.

The awards relaunch comes off the back of a landmark year for Collinson. In 2023, the company grew its global network by 56% compared to the previous year, adding 244 lounges and 84 dining, spa and relaxation experiences – and reported a record year for global lounge visits, that increased 57% in 2023.

Three award categories

This year, the Priority Pass Excellence Awards adds two new categories; ‘Pioneer of the Year’ and ‘All-Star of the Year’ to celebrate the full capabilities of the Priority Pass partner network.

Lounge of the Year – based on Priority Pass Member ratings and reviews, this award highlights the best lounges and experiences that the brand’s network has to offer

Pioneer of the Year – shining a light on the lounges and experiences that are demonstrating the greatest innovation to supercharge the service they provide to Priority Pass members.

All-Star of the Year – recognising the lounge employees who truly go above and beyond to deliver world-class service excellence for Priority Pass Members

The Priority Pass Excellence Awards winners will be announced in March 2024.