Skyscanner hires new COO

SINGAPORE, 24 January 2024: Skyscanner names Bryan Batista as its new Chief Operating Officer.

The former senior vice president of international at Gopuff, SVP Trips and CEO of Rentalcars at Booking.com and director of EU Sales at Tesla joins the business as Skyscanner accelerates its growth strategy against a resilient global travel demand background.

Reporting to CEO John Mangelaars and based out of the UK, he will lead Skyscanner’s teams focussed on developing the company’s long-term strategic vision and business operations as well as non-flight verticals such as accommodation, car rental and future travel options.

Travellers checking out deals on Skyscanner in 2023 performed, on average, more than 1 billion trip searches every month. At the start of 2024, Skyscanner saw record travel demand, outperforming the global flights market.*

Skyscanner continues to be a strategic partner for some of the biggest brands, airlines and DMOs in the world, working with companies from across the travel ecosystem, including DMOs like Visit California, to promote destinations, powering the next generation of AI travel tools such as Bing Chat and Layla, as well as helping airlines promote their unique offers via NDC and launch new routes based on data intelligence.

*Between the end of 2023 and the start of 2024, Skyscanner outperformed the global flights market, recording a +16% growth in visitors compared to the broader market’s +3%. SimilarWeb data is based on global flight sessions of tracked brands between 29 December and 4 January. The analysis includes 272 tracked brands and 34 markets.