AirAsia back flying to Xi’an

KUALA LUMPUR, 24 January 2024: AirAsia X confirms this week it will resume flights from Kuala Lumpur to Xi’an in China, rekindling the link between Malaysia and this iconic Chinese city effective 4 April 2024.

Known as one of China’s four great ancient capitals and the starting point of the Silk Road, Xi’an is home to thousands of years of Chinese heritage and history. It is best known for its Terracotta warriors of China’s first emperor, Qin Shi Huang, the Great Wild Goose Pagoda and the Muslim Quarter.

Initially, the airline will schedule three weekly flights, which aligns with AAX’s commitment to strengthen its presence in China with five destinations while complementing the AirAsia Group’s 12th destination in mainland China. AAX is the sole airline offering direct flights between Kuala Lumpur and Xi’An.

In celebration of the service resumption, AAX offers promotional fares from Kuala Lumpur to Xi’An with all-in* fares from RM469 one-way. The promotional fares are available for booking until 28 January 2024 for the travel period 4 April 2024 to 26 October 2024.

In addition, AirAsia also offers a 20kg** free baggage allowance for guests who book their flights between 22 January 2024 and 31 January 2024.

Flight Schedule between Kuala Lumpur (KUL) and Xi’an (XIY)

*All-in one-way fares include airport taxes, MAVCOM fees, fuel surcharges, and other applicable fees. Valid for selected flights only during initial booking on a first-come, first-serve basis. The China visa-free entry is valid for visits of up to 15 days and is only applicable to Malaysians. Other terms and conditions apply.

**20kg free baggage allowance is valid for selected flights only during initial booking on a first-come, first-served basis.