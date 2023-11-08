AirAsia founder named APAC CEO of the Year

SINGAPORE, 9 November 2023: Tony Fernandes has been named ‘Asia Pacific CEO of The Year’ at the Airline Economics Aviation 100 Asia Pacific Awards 2023 in Singapore this week.

Chief executive officer of Capital A, the investment holding company of AirAsia, AirAsia MOVE, Teleport, and Capital A aviation services group Fernandes received the award earlier this week on the sidelines of the Airline Economics Growth Frontiers Asia Pacific conference, attended by some 700 aviation professionals.

Voted by industry experts, including airlines, lessors, banks, law firms, and other key stakeholders, the annual industry poll by Airline Economics recognises and celebrates the industry’s most outstanding leaders.

Capital A executive chairman Datuk Kamarudin Meranun said: “Congratulations to Tony for this great achievement, as it reflects the hard work, resilience and dedication of all Allstars across Capital A. This recognition comes at a high time that the industry has hit the ground running, building and growing after the global Covid-19 pandemic and highlights the value we deliver to our customers as a low-cost, value-driven aviation and travel services group. Looking ahead, we will continue our mission of delivering unparalleled customer experience whilst positively contributing to the economy and the industry, regionally and beyond.”

Airline Economics managing director Philip Tozer-Pennington added: “Tony Fernandes’ recognition as the Aviation 100 APAC CEO Of The Year is a well-deserved acknowledgement of his remarkable leadership and notable contributions to the aviation industry. His vision and dedication have not only transformed AirAsia and Capital A but have also left an indelible mark on the broader aviation landscape in the Asia-Pacific region. This award is a testament to his outstanding achievements, and we are proud to celebrate his success.”