Vietjet ready to fly to Mongolia

HANOI, 9 November 2023: Vietjet will start twice weekly flights linking central Vietnam’s beach resort town of Nha Trang with Mongolia’s capital, Ulaanbaatar, starting 15 December.

The airline announced the new service during the recent Vietnam – Mongolia Business Forum, which marked the 70th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two nations.

Photo credit: Vietjet. Vietjet announces flights to Mongolia.

The airline will fly a twice-weekly service on the Nha Trang – Ulaanbaatar – route using A320 aircraft. Flight time will be around five hours and 30 minutes.

Nha Trang is a popular coastal town in Vietnam known for its spectacular beaches, while the capital, Ulaanbaatar, is the cultural, political, and economic centre of Mongolia, famed for its historical destinations and magnificent natural landscapes.

The new route to Mongolia will promote investment, tourism, cultural exchange, and educational cooperation between the two nations. It will also enhance connectivity between Mongolia and Vietnam while further expanding Vietjet’s flight network, covering destinations in Vietnam, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Singapore, Malaysia, Japan, Hong Kong (China), Taiwan (China), South Korea, India, Kazakhstan, and beyond.

Flights to South India

Meanwhile, the airline introduced a new service from Ho Chi Minh City to Tiruchirappalli, in southern India, starting 2 November 2023, offering three weekly flights. The flights depart from Ho Chi Minh City to Tiruchirappalli on Sunday, Tuesday, and Thursday. Flights from Tiruchirappalli to Ho Chi Minh City depart Monday, Wednesday, and Friday.

Tiruchirappalli is an important city in South India, known for its ancient and colourful architecture, promising to bring captivating cultural experiences to the souls of those passionate about exploration.

Vietjet already flies to India, serving major cities including New Delhi, Mumbai, Ahmedabad and Kochi.