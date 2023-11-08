Etihad introduces new airport lounges

ABU DHABI, 9 November 2023: Etihad Airways has unveiled its flagship premium lounges at Abu Dhabi International Airport’s new Terminal A.

It follows the airline’s introduction of flights from Terminal A on 31 October. The new lounges have been introduced to passengers ahead of the airline’s complete transition to the new terminal, which will take place between 9 and 14 November.

Photo credit: Etihad.

Etihad’s impressive new lounges span three floors of Terminal A’s north side, nestled between Piers C and D. The First and Business lounges feature a range of dining options, relaxation and entertainment spaces to suit all guests, including the Constellation Bar at the enclosed Roof Lounge.

The Etihad lounges are accessible to guests flying in Etihad’s Residence, First and Business Class and Etihad Guest members with eligible tier status. Guests flying economy class who wish to enjoy the exclusive lounge space can purchase access to Etihad’s Business Lounge, subject to availability.

The lounge has access to three gates offering direct lounge boarding on selected flights, meaning guests in premium cabins can board straight from the lounge, which speeds up boarding.