Luxury tented holiday option opens in Bhutan

SINGAPORE, 7 September 2023: Luxury travel company andBeyond has celebrated the launch of its first lodge in Asia, andBeyond Punakha River Lodge, situated in the Himalayan kingdom of Bhutan.

“The first fully andBeyond-owned and managed property to open on the continent, Punakha River Lodge kicks off a brand-new era of expansion for our brand,” explains andBeyond managing director Asia, South America and Business Development Mark Wheeler.

“We are building onto our almost two decades of touring expertise in Asia to create a lodge footprint that will help us to continue to grow our conservation-led business model on three continents.”

Situated on the banks of the Mo Chu River in the Punakha Valley, the lodge features six tented suites, as well as a two-bedroom villa with a private pool and a one-bedroom villa, which boasts a plunge pool / hot tub, depending on the season.

Like all andBeyond’s properties, the lodge draws inspiration from its natural surroundings and combines traditional Bhutanese style with a unique twist. Safari-style tented suites are suspended from a traditional Bhutanese timber structure.

Boasting uninterrupted views of the Himalayas, the lodge site offers easy and unrivalled access to the Khamsum Yuelley Namgyal Chorten, a site that is a major drawcard for visitors to Punakha. A suspension bridge leads over the river, and a selection of walking trails is situated nearby.

The site also allows andBeyond to offer a variety of activities and experiences that are unmatched in the area, including cycling, river rafting and kayaking, as well as exceptional nature hikes and birding opportunities.

The lodge’s direct access to the Khamsum Yuelley Namgyal Chorten Hike has allowed andBeyond to create a unique early morning experience. Other attractions include the famed Punakha Dzong and the Sangchhen Dorji Lhuendrup Nunnery.

ABOUT andBEYOND

Established in 1991, andBeyond is a specialised tour operator covering sub-Saharan Africa, Asia, South America and Antarctica. It also owns and manages 29 lodges and camps across three continents.