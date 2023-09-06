Princess builds a home for penguins

SINGAPORE, 7 September 2023: Princess Cruises is expanding its environmental stewardship in New Zealand by offering funding from its Princess Local Partnerships programme to Dunedin-based Natures Wonders that helps safeguard the country’s iconic wildlife.

The new partnership will support building a habitat for an emerging Blue Penguin colony in Otago and preserving the last major yellow-eye penguin colony on the mainland of New Zealand.

Princess Cruises senior vice president Asia Pacific, UK and Europe, Stuart Allison, said the cruise line is committed to supporting conservation and culture in New Zealand by using tourism as a vehicle for regeneration.

“This expanded partnership will further support community-based conservation efforts in New Zealand, playing a pivotal role in protecting these treasured species for generations to come,” he said.

Natures Wonders owner Perry Reid added: “We are thrilled to be formalising a partnership with Princess Cruises after so many years of introducing Princess guests to the wildlife here at Natures Wonders. With the generous funding from Princess Cruises, we will build more nesting boxes for the flourishing Blue Penguin colony and extend our predator-free boundary. We expect this will greatly impact Blue Penguin numbers while preserving the neighbouring Yellow-Eyed Penguin colony as well.”

Launched in 2019, the Princess Local Partnerships programme is funded by guest donations and also supports Bay Bush Action in the Bay of Islands, a cause it has backed since its inception.

Princess Cruises will return to New Zealand with four ships for the summer cruise season commencing with Coral Princess in Auckland on 16 September. Royal Princess will make her maiden visit to New Zealand, with her first call in Tauranga on 18 October, while Majestic Princess will return visiting Auckland on 30 October. Grand Princess will also make several calls to New Zealand as part of her summer season, visiting Auckland on 17 October.

(SOURCE: Carnival)