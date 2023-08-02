SO/ Maldives opens in November

BANGKOK, 3 August 2023: S Hotels and Resorts PCL confirms its latest resort project SO/ Maldives, will open in November as the third resort at Crossroads Maldives, a project currently under development on nine islands in the Maldives.

S Hotels & Resorts owns the USD 60 million joint venture project, which is being developed in partnership with Wai Eco World Developer (WEWD). It marks the birth of the SO/ Hotels & Resorts brand, which will be introduced to the Maldives and form part of the Ennismore Collection lifestyle brands.

SO/ Maldives is a 15-minute speedboat ride from Malé’s Velana International Airport. The new resort features a collection of beachfront and over-water pool villas ranging from 120 to 330 square metres in size. SO/ Maldives joins two existing resorts at Crossroads Maldives: SAii Lagoon Maldives, Curio Collection by Hilton and Hard Rock Hotel Maldives.