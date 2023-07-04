Air China starts Chengdu-Colombo flights

SINGAPORE, 5 July 2023: Air China reinstated services between Chengdu Tianfu International Airport and Colombo Bandaranaike International Airport, scheduling three flights weekly, effective 3 July 2023.

The first flight arrived at BIA 2020, on 3 July, with 142 passengers welcomed by traditional Kandyan dancers and presented with Ceylon tea gift packs.

Photo credit: Bandaranaike International Airport. Kandyan dancers welcome Chinese tourists.

The airline has deployed an A320 on the route with 157 seats for the six-hour and 5-minute flight. Flights operate every Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

Fight CA425 departs Chengdu Tianfu International Airport (TFU) at 1735 and arrives at Colombo Bandaranaike International Airport (CMB) at 2055. The return flight CA426 departs CMB at 2215 and arrives in TFU at 0615 the following morning.