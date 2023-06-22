Malaysia: Best of Asia travels to London

PUTRAJAYA, 23 June 2023: Malaysia has confirmed attendance at the UK’s leading exhibition for the events, meetings and incentives community, The Meetings Show 2023.

Malaysia Convention & Exhibition Bureau (MyCEB) will lead a sales team to engage with global industry players at The 11th edition of The Meetings Show to be hosted at Excel London from 28 to 29 June 2023.

Photo Credit The Meetings Show. Networking at the 2022 event in London.

MyCEB acting Chief Executive Officer Zain Azrai bin Rashid said Team Malaysia has high expectations.

“The Business Events industry in Asia is soaring once more, and Malaysia is ready to be part of the action in welcoming business visitors back to the region,” Zain said.

He continued, “While our presence at the event is to position Malaysia as the preferred Business Events destination in Asia, we are also looking towards boosting the region’s presence. We believe concerted efforts with other ASEAN countries through knowledge sharing and business exchange is the way forward”.

At the show, Team Malaysia will present a cultural theme inspired by the traditional art of embroidery. The theme embodies Malaysia’s aim to fabricate golden opportunities to create masterpiece events representing the Best of Asia. MyCEB will also present support packages for international business event planners to assist them in bringing international events to Malaysia.

Team Malaysia will be led by MyCEB director – experiential & Events Mohammad Isa Abdul Halim, with Borneo Kuching Convention Centre, Business Events Sarawak, Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre, and Malaysia International Trade and Exhibition Centre.