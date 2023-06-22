Penang hosts save-the-seas conference

GEORGETOWN, Penang, 23 June 2023: Georgetown, Penang, will host the 6th World Conference on Marine Biodiversity (WCMB) from 2 to 5 July 2023.

The global event, organised by Universiti Sains Malaysia, will bring together prominent scientists, researchers, policymakers, and industry experts worldwide, united by their commitment to saving marine biodiversity.

Penang Convention & Exhibition Bureau (PCEB) CEO Ashwin Gunasekeran announces global marine conservation event.

The WCMB 2023 represents a unique opportunity for Penang to showcase its unwavering commitment to marine conservation, research and sustainable practices.

WCMB 2023 will feature a diverse array of sessions, special symposiums, and panel discussions, offering attendees the opportunity to delve into emerging technologies, cutting-edge research and successful case studies in marine conservation and resource management.

“We are honoured to have been selected as the host city for the 6th World Conference on Marine Biodiversity 2023,” Penang Convention & Exhibition Bureau (PCEB) CEO Ashwin Gunasekeran explained.

He added that “the insights gained from this global gathering will inspire further research, innovation, and sustainable practices, positioning Penang as a leading hub for marine biodiversity conservation and research.”

The conference will contribute an estimated economic impact (EEI) of MYR 3.2 million and attract more than 400 delegates, of which 70% are international participants.

Over the years, science conferences have significantly contributed to Penang’s economy generating nearly MYR40 million earned from around 8,056 delegates who attended events on the island recently.

“The long-term effects of the WCMB 2023 will reverberate throughout Penang’s marine and environmental sectors. The knowledge shared, research presented, and collaborations formed during the conference will foster further innovation, shaping the future of marine biodiversity conservation. Penang will emerge as a recognised centre of excellence in the field, attracting investments, partnerships, and scientific talent,” he concluded.

Penang has been chosen by the International Association for Biological Oceanography (IABO) to be the first-ever host city in Malaysia and ASEAN for this tri-annual global conference. The next General Assembly of IABO will also be held during the WCMB 2023 in Penang.