TTC Tour brands back Swiss campaign

SINGAPORE, 4 April 2023: A leading privately-owned tour portfolio, TTC Tour Brands is celebrating a long-term partnership with Switzerland Tourism by supporting a brand-new campaign starring Roger Federer, which will inspire travellers worldwide.

This latest film features Roger Federer and Trevor Noah travelling by train through the majestic landscapes of Switzerland, with the pair getting lost along the way.

The comedic angle is juxtaposed by TTC Tour Brands making a call to arms to travellers not to get lost like Roger and Trevor in the Switzerland Tourism film, but to instead make the right choice and choose one of the leading global travel experts – Luxury Gold, Insight Vacations, Trafalgar or Costsaver.

“TTC tour brands bring an expertise to travel that connects travellers to the true soul of Switzerland”, said Switzerland Tourism head of markets east and member of the management Simon Bosshart.

‘I could not be prouder of the long-standing partnership and friendship between TTC Tour Brands and Switzerland Tourism. Born in South Africa and living in Switzerland for over 14 years, I am still overwhelmed by the magnificent beauty of the landscapes and the extraordinary Swiss way of life, coupled with the mixing pot of cultures that bring a unique soul to the place.

“For this reason, I am humbled that TTC Tour Brands and Switzerland Tourism have worked successfully together for many years to promote Switzerland. And the new Switzerland Tourism campaign featuring Roger Federer and Trevor Noah showcases the unparalleled reasons for travellers to choose Switzerland as their next place to visit,” said CEO TTC Tour Brands CEO Gavin Tollman.

Luxury Gold, Insight Vacations, Trafalgar and Costsaver brands provide various tours featuring what the video presents as a magical Switzerland experience.

In addition to the TTC Tour Brand’s community being among the first to see the brand-new film, travellers can access an exclusive USD 50 credit toward their Switzerland Trafalgar and Insight Vacations bookings made by 6 April.