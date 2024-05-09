China extends visa-free to December 2025

KUALA LUMPUR, 10 May 2024: Malaysia is among 12 nations that will continue to enjoy visa-free travel to China until the end of 2025 after the current agreement expires on 24 November 2024.

The 12 countries are France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Spain, Malaysia, Switzerland, Ireland, Hungary, Austria, Belgium and Luxembourg.

Photo credit Xinhua: China’s President Xi Jinping addresses the closing session of the Sixth Meeting of the China-France Business Council.

Citizens from the 12 countries can visit China for up to 15 days without applying for a visa for business, sightseeing, transit, or other purposes.

China’s Global Times reported that on 7 May, China’s President Xi Jinping announced the extension of visa-free concession during the closing session of the Sixth Meeting of the China-France Business Council in Paris.

At the end of November 2023, China introduced visa-free travel for citizens of 12 European countries and Malaysia until 30 November 2024.

As China extends the extension for the 12 countries until the end of 2025, Global Times said analysts noted that the measures will significantly boost inbound tourism.

The extension of the short-term visa-free policy until the end of 2025 clearly indicates China’s commitment to fostering international relations and promoting tourism. China Tourism Academy President Dai Bin stated that this “move is expected to further boost confidence and enthusiasm for travelling to China, contributing to the growth of inbound tourism and aiding in the industry’s prosperity.”

China’s appeal as a travel destination is clearly on the rise, as evidenced by the statistics from China’s National Immigration Administration. In the first quarter, international visits to China reached a staggering 13.1 million, marking a 305.25% increase year over year. The number of visa-free foreigners entering China also saw a substantial rise, reaching 1.98 million, up 266.1% from last year.

(SOURCE: Global Times)