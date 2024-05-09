THAI upgrades its ROP members’ app

BANGKOK, 10 May 2024: Thai Airways International introduced a new version of its mobile application earlier this week, offering improved performance and content for all the airline’s travel services.

Explicitly developed for Royal Orchid Plus members, it allows passengers to manage flights and access Royal Orchid Plus (ROP) services.

ROP members can check their profile information, existing miles and expiring miles. Under the “My Trip” menu, passengers can book seats, manage check-in, activate notifications on departure dates, and synchronise boarding passes with Apple Wallet or Android Wallet. Promotions and additional services such as accommodation, rental car and travel insurance are also featured on the app.

The new Thai Airways application is available for download on the App Store and Play Store or updated on the existing application. Those who download and register as ROP members from 30 May to 2 June 2024 will be awarded 500 miles.