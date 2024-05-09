SINGAPORE, 10 May 2024: Pandaw Member Jennifer Dunbar recently sailed aboard RV Kalaw Pandaw along the Lower Ganges in India and documented her experiences in a post that first appeared on Silverstreak.sg.

Here’s an excerpt from her remarkable journey and a link to the full blog.

“India, renowned for its vibrant culture, bustling streets, and diverse landscapes, has long been a magnet for travellers. While many opt for organised tours to explore its cities and landmarks that cover all the predictable stops, few venture deep into the country’s core, where the Ganges River winds its way past charming villages and ancient temples

While the prospect of venturing off the standard tourist track may seem daunting, my experience on the seven-night Pandaw Lower Ganges River excursion was anything but that.

“Comfortable and hassle-free, it was a languid and relaxed exploration into the soul and history of India’s historically significant and culturally rich region of West Bengal.

The Ganges River, stretching over 2,500 kilometres and traversing India and Bangladesh, holds immense cultural and spiritual significance for millions of people. Originating in the majestic Himalayas in Uttarakhand, India, it meanders through the Gangetic Plain before merging with the Bay of Bengal. Along its banks lie centuries-old villages, ancient terracotta temples, majestic colonial architecture, forgotten religious monuments and a wealth of wildlife waiting to be discovered.”

New dates and offers

New dates and offers have been added to Pandaw's Ganges expeditions for 2024/25.

THE LOWER GANGES RIVER

7 NIGHTS FROM USD4,050

Save 10%, No Single Supplement & Kids go FREE on selected dates

From September 2024, Pandaw announced that its India expeditions will be all-inclusive, with complimentary local beers, spirits, mixers, and soft drinks for all guests. Select house wines are also included free of charge during lunch and dinner only, subject to availability.

