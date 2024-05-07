Scoot flies first Embraer to Thai destinations

SINGAPORE, 8 May 2024: Scoot, the low-cost subsidiary of Singapore Airlines (SIA), started operating its first Embraer E190-E2 aircraft following a launch event on Tuesday at Singapore Changi Airport.

Singapore’s Minister for Transport and Second Minister for Finance. Chee Hong Tat presided over the event attended by aviation partners, as well as local and regional media. Guests got a first look at the E190-E2 aircraft interior, which includes 112 seats in a 2-2 single-class configuration, a standard seat pitch of 29”, and larger cabin windows. The E190-E2 is the industry’s quietest and most fuel-efficient single-aisle aircraft.

(Left to Right): Minister for Transport and Second Minister for Finance Chee Hong Tat and Scoot Chief Executive Officer Leslie Thng.

“Today’s launch of our first E190-E2 would not have been possible without the support of our partners and the unwavering commitment of all our staff to ensure a successful entry into service. The E190-E2, with its modern operating capabilities and fuel-efficient credentials, was a natural choice as we looked to grow Scoot’s fleet. We are confident that with this new-generation aircraft, we will continue to strengthen our presence in the region, enhance our connectivity to non-metro destinations and provide our customers with even more memorable travel experiences.” said Scoot Chief Executive Officer Leslie Thng.

The first E190-E2 took off on its inaugural flights to Krabi and Hat Yai on Tuesday. Famous for its coral reef vistas and breathtaking beaches, Krabi is an island paradise for customers seeking a respite from city life. Down south, Hat Yai is a modern and multicultural city with Thai, Chinese, and Malay influences, known for its night markets and street food.

The second E190-E2 aircraft has also arrived in Singapore and will begin flights shortly. The remaining seven aircraft will be delivered gradually through to the end of 2025.

As of 7 May 2024, Scoot flies to 67 destinations across 15 countries and territories in Asia-Pacific, the Middle East and Europe. For more information on the Embraer E190-E2 flight schedules.

E190-E2 Flight Schedule