Is sustainable travel losing its shine?

SINGAPORE, 25 April 2024: Booking.com’s Sustainable Travel Data 2024 suggests interest in sustainable travel is waning for Singaporean travellers as 47% feel that climate change damage is irreversible and their travel choices will not make a difference.

New data from the company’s annual sustainable travel research reveals that 50% of Singaporeans feel travelling more sustainably is important but not a primary consideration when planning or booking travel.

Close to half (42%) feel the damage already done is irreversible and that the choices they make are not going to change that, while one-third (31%) don’t believe climate change is as severe as people make it out to be

However, nearly three-quarters (70%) of Singapore travellers say they want to leave the places they visit better than when they arrived (up from 64% last year).

Booking.com latest research, released last week, recorded insights gathered from more than 31,000 travellers across 34 countries and territories, including Singapore. The study explored the latest consumer attitudes, priorities, and influences related to sustainable travel.

While the annual research reveals a continued sense of desire and awareness, with 80% of Singapore travellers confirming that sustainable travel is important to them, new insights show a sense of weariness could be emerging globally, fuelled by the ongoing challenges that travellers experience to make more sustainable travel choices.

The recent study shows that half (50%) of Singapore travellers feel travelling more sustainably is important but not a primary consideration when planning or booking a trip, and 34% of Singapore travellers even report they are tired of constantly hearing about climate change.

Positive intentions

Looking ahead, 3 in 4 (75%) of Singapore travellers say they want to travel more sustainably over the next 12 months, and close to half (44%) would feel guilty when making less sustainable travel choices.

However, disillusionment towards making more sustainable travel choices may counter these positive intentions. New areas of exploration researched for the first time this year reveal that some travellers don’t recognise the importance of being more mindful of their impact, as nearly half (42%) feel that the damage already done is irreversible and that the travel choices they make are not going to change that. In fact, more than a quarter of Singapore travellers (31%) don’t believe climate change is as severe as people make it out to be – a dismissal of the issue which may well be impacting travel plans.

Moreover, some feel that the time they spend travelling could be more precious to put sustainability at the top of their decision-making list (37%). Not seeing sustainability in action also contributes to the sense of powerlessness; nearly half (46%) of Singapore travellers believe that being more sustainable in a destination that does not implement sustainability practices itself feels pointless.

Sustainable silver linings

Despite the emerging frustrations, Singaporean travellers who say they are making more mindful choices also feel that more sustainable travel experiences are adding value to their trips. New areas of research in this year’s report found that 64% of Singapore travellers recognise that they are the best version of themselves when they travel more sustainably and consequently take home this positivity, just as 72% of Singapore travellers feel that witnessing sustainable practices. In contrast, travelling inspires them to be more sustainable in their everyday life. Of those who adopted sustainable behaviours on their travels, it was seen as an enhancement for 97% of Singapore travellers who did tours or activities for authentic, local, and cultural experiences, 92% who shopped at small, independent stores, and 91% who planned their trips so that they could walk, bike, or take public transport.To download Booking.com’s full 2024 Sustainable Travel Report, please visit the Booking.com global media room.