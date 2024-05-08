PATTAYA, Thailand, 9 May 2024: The Royal Cliff Hotels Group hosts two popular tennis tournaments targeting youngsters and seniors — AssetWise Junior Tennis Thailand Championship and the ITF MT-700 Masters Championship.

The two prestigious tennis tournaments occur annually at the resort’s Fitz Club, a luxury fitness centre part of the Royal Cliff Hotels Group. The AssetWise Junior Tennis Thailand Tournament was a runaway success last week, attracting young aspiring tennis players. Fo senior tennis fans the ITF MT-700 Masters Championship 2024 follows in November.

Royal Cliff Hotels Group CEO Vitanart Vathanakul welcomed guests to the AssetWise tournament last week, including the main sponsor AssetWise Chief Human Resources Officer Saraphong Tuwapalangkul, AssetWise Chief Human Resources Officer Kritsana Boonsawat, Tourism Authority of Thailand Deputy Director Pattaya Office Tachawat Klinpakdee and TCEB Representative Rattanachai Suttidechanai.

Marking the second edition of the AssetWise Junior Tennis Thailand Championship, the tournament featured singles and doubles matches for players of all levels aged four to 14. Participants could earn points toward a national ranking. Over 120 young athletes joined the tournament to sharpen their skills and climb the rankings.

The ITF MT-700 Masters Championship will draw 200 players worldwide, competing in singles, doubles, and mixed doubles. The event accepts players between 35 and 75 years of age of all skill levels and nationalities.

The ITF MT-700 Masters Championship is regarded as a top-level tournament on the ITF World Tennis Masters Tour calendar and offers an opportunity to earn points toward a global ranking. Royal Cliff consistently contributes positively to its communities and aims to enhance the recreational experiences of the senior demographic. This is achieved through fostering friendly competitions that bolster physical and mental health through sports.

“We were delighted to host the second edition of the AssetWise Junior Tennis Championship and look forward to hosting the ITF Masters, now in its seventh edition. We are proud to help make an impact and showcase Pattaya City’s sports scene by attracting players worldwide. As an award-winning family resort, we intend to create more events to uplift Pattaya’s image as a leading sports and family destination,” said Vitanart.

Fitz Club – Racquets, Health & Fitness, an elite sports centre under the Royal Cliff banner, has been a preferred choice for renowned ATP players such as Paradorn Srichaphan, Danai Udomchoke, Nikolay Davydenko, Mikhail Youzhny, Dmitry Tursunov, Denis Istomin, among others. These players have previously conducted tennis camps at this facility. With tennis courts on par with those at the Australian Open, Fitz Club is a go-to for top-tier players aiming to acclimate themselves to grand slam tournament conditions. Besides tennis, the club boasts a rich history of hosting various sports events, encompassing both Junior and Senior Tennis contests, Squash championships, and Table Tennis duels.

For more information on the Royal Cliff Hotels Group and Fitz Club, please visit www.royalcliff.com and www.facebook.com/fitzclub or send an email to [email protected]