First trip without Mum and Dad

SINGAPORE, 25 April 2023: Skyscanner has unveiled its latest report, ‘First Trip with Skyscanner’, which illuminates the factors considered by young adults planning to embark on their first “grown-up” trip without parents or guardians.

Conducted across Australia, India, South Korea, and Singapore, the survey gathered insights from over 5,000 young travellers. The findings revealed a strong inclination among 18 to 25-year-olds to embark on their first trip earlier in their youth, with more than half having already done so before the age of 21 and at least 1 in 3 planning to do so in the future.

Taking your first overseas trip represents a significant milestone for numerous young adults worldwide. For certain individuals, it might occur after receiving their very first paycheck, while for others, it could be a celebratory excursion following graduation.

Sharing her thoughts on the report, Skyscanner’s Travel Trends and Destination Expert, Cyndi Hui said, “At Skyscanner, we recognise that a desire for independence and autonomy drives today’s young travellers. They seek experiences that empower them to explore the world on their terms and are excited to take this first step without parental or guardian supervision at a young age.

“Our report is strategically scheduled ahead of the graduation and school holiday periods in Australia, India, Singapore, and South Korea. By now revealing the preferences and considerations of young travellers, this presents an opportune moment for travel to utilise these insights. Collectively, we can assist young travellers in effectively planning ahead of their first trip and making it a journey they can call their own.”

Key Highlights from the report

All bases covered: From planning to landing, young travellers are taking charge of charting their path to newfound independence for their coming of age; approximately 70% across APAC plan trip itineraries before jetting off, and around 1 in 2 plan the itineraries themselves. Even with lesser “grown-up money”, young travellers are committed to fund their trips. Around 70% intend to use their savings or tap into their salaries, and less than half use money from their parents or guardians.

Safety (and Savings) First: Young travellers in APAC prioritise safety and budget when planning their first trips without their parents or guardians abroad. Safety ranks highest for young travellers in India (63%) and South Korea (54%). Conversely, young Australian (78%) and Singaporean (58%) travellers emphasise budget more.

WFO – Work from Overseas: With the rise of digital nomads and more governments granting work visas for inbound travellers, the prospect of living or working overseas is becoming more achievable. Notably, young travellers from India (47%), Australia (37%) and Singapore (33%) are motivated to travel to discover places to live or work in the future. In particular, 3 in 5 young Australians are likely to travel where work takes them, whether interstate or overseas. Similarly, more than half (65%) of Singaporeans is likely to use their travel to decide their next city to live or work in.

European Summer: From Southeast Asia to Europe, young travellers in APAC travel or intend to travel worldwide. Notably, 55% of travellers from APAC, spanning various age groups, are eyeing Europe as their destination, coinciding with European summertime.

Gen Zen: With their newfound freedom, young travellers are determined pursue what they want through travel. For some, exploring the endless wonders that the world has to offer to enrich themselves is what motivates their first unsupervised trip (1 in 2), while others seek an escapism to recharge from the hustle and bustle of life (45%).

Spill the Tea: Despite Gen Zs being digital natives, around 1 in 2 young travellers in Singapore, India, and Australia still prefer to get travel recommendations from their parents and friends. On the contrary, young South Korean travellers rely most on online search platforms (56%) for advice in planning their trips.

For more information and to download the full report, visit https://www.skyscanner.com.sg/news/my-first-trip