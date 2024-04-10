Thai Vietjet makes Songkran fare splash

BANGKOK, 11 April 2024: Thai Vietjet launches ‘Songkran’s Splash Deals’ offering special fares starting at THB67 (excluding taxes and fees) on all of its domestic and international routes,

Bookings opened 10 April and remain open until midnight 13 April. The annual Songkran Festival runs from 12 to 16 April and one week later in Pattaya and surrounding districtions.

The fares are valid for travel from 16 May to 31 December 2024 (excluding Thai public holidays). Booking should be made at www.vietjetair.com.

The special promotional tickets starting at THB67 apply on Thai Vietjet’s entire domestic flight network from Bangkok (Suvarnabhumi) to Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Phuket, Krabi, Hat Yai, Surat Thani, Udon Thani, Khon Kaen, and Ubon Ratchathani. It also valid on direct cross-country routes between Phuket and two northern cities; Chiang Mai and Chiang Rai.

In addition, the THB67 is on offer for Thai Vietjet’s international flights from Bangkok (Suvarnabhumi) to Vietnam, China, Fukuoka, Phnom Penh, Singapore, and Taipei. It also applies to flights on the Chiang Mai – Osaka route.

Book flights via the airline’s website or mobile app, Vietjet Air. Another option is via Facebook (www.facebook.com/VietJetThailand) by clicking the “Booking” tab or by visiting the airline’s booking offices located at airports. Payment can be made with ‘True Money Wallet’ and international debit/credit cards.

Currently, Thai Vietjet operates 11 Thailand domestic routes, including flights from Bangkok (Suvarnabhumi) to Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Phuket, Krabi, Udon Thani, Hat Yai, Khon Kaen, Ubon Ratchathani, and Surat Thani plus direct cross-country flights linking Phuket with Chiang Mai and Chiang Rai.