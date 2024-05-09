SWISS starts direct flights Seoul to Zurich

SINGAPORE, 10 May 2024: Following the inaugural flight on 7 May, Swiss International Air Lines is offering Korean passengers direct flights to Zurich, Switzerland.

Swiss offers three weekly flights departing Seoul on Monday, Wednesday and Saturday using an Airbus A340 with 215 seats.

Swiss International Air Lines’s Inaugural direct flight from Seoul to Zurich took off on 7 May.

Korean Air is already well established on the direct route flying three weekly services on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday using a Boeing 777-300ER configured with 286 seats.

Since the start of 2024, the average roundtrip fare on Korean Air was USD1,280 until May as the sole airline offering direct flights between Seoul and Zurich. Now, with competition from SWISS, the average fare could slip slightly before the peak summer months of July and August. SWISS quotes fares of around USD994 during May and June. (Skyscanner)

SWISS flight schedule

Flight LX122 departs Zurich (ZRH) at 1340 and arrives in Seoul (ICN) at 0825 plus a day. (Departs Tuesday, Friday and Sunday.)

Flight LX123 departs Seoul (ICN) at 0955 and arrives in Zurich (ZRH at 1650. (Departs Monday, Wednesday and Saturday.)

Flight time is 13 hours and 40 minutes.

Zurich offers a distinctive travel experience to explorers and culture aficionados alike. Leisure travellers and business travellers will benefit from the strong ties between the two countries, with South Korea being Switzerland’s fourth-biggest Asian trading partner.

“We are delighted to welcome SWISS to Korea. With 17 weekly flights, Lufthansa Group now operates nonstop services to Frankfurt, Munich and Zurich, where we offer direct connections to Korean passengers from our hubs to the largest network in Europe. We have connected Korea with Europe for 40 years, and the introduction of flights with the national airline of Switzerland represents our commitment to this important market,” said SWISS General Manager Korea Leandro Tonidandel.

“Last year, Korea and Switzerland celebrated 60 years of bilateral relations. Today (7 May), we witnessed the first direct flight between these two nations. With various exchanges in education, economics and culture, the first direct connection between Switzerland and Korea aims to strengthen ties between these two nations further.”