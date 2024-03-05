BANGKOK, 6 March 2024: Emirates’ annual Travel Fair in Bangkok kicks off on 7 March at the city’s popular shopping mall, Siam Paragon.

The four-day super sale hosted at the mall’s Fashion Hall (1st floor) concludes at 2100 on 10 March.

Locals and foreign residents can snatch up some of the year’s best savings on fares in all travel classes for flights to numerous destinations across Emirates’ global network, including Hong Kong, Dubai, Istanbul, Zurich, Copenhagen, Amsterdam, Milan, New York, Boston and Cairo.

In addition, visitors can enjoy a glimpse of the full Emirates experience, with a dedicated lounge zone, along with a team of Emirates international cabin crew and friendly pilot mascot on standby to make everyone welcome. Visitors can buy fares using cards from partner banks, including KTC and SCB, plus other participating cards.

Emirates connects over 140 destinations in 83 countries and territories. The airline operates 35 weekly flights from Bangkok’s Suvarnabhumi International Airport to Dubai with its iconic double-decker Airbus A380 aircraft. The airline also operates 14 weekly flights from Phuket to Dubai International Airport using its Boeing 777-300ER. From Bangkok, Emirates also offers a daily service to Hong Kong.

For more information and to make bookings, visit www.emirates.com.